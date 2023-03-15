| Brs Opposition Parties To Take Out Protest March From Parliament To Ed Office

BRS, Opposition parties to take out protest march from Parliament to ED office

The protest march will begin at 12:30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several Opposition parties will take part, sources said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:31 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Leaders of 18 Opposition parties on Wednesday decided to take out a protest march from the Parliament to the office of the Enforcement Directorate and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue. The protest march will begin at 12:30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several Opposition parties will take part, sources said.

The leaders met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which have been staging protests demanding for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research-Adani issue and stalling the Parliamentary proceedings over their demand, too joined the meeting.

Earlier, the Opposition parties including Congress, BRS and AAP served an adjournment notice demanding for JPC probe into the Adani issue for a third day in a row. They held placards and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre during a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.