BRS protests against LPG hike in Karimnagar

BRS activists on Thursday staged demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the union government’s hike in the price of LPG cylinder by Rs.50.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Karimnagar: BRS activists on Thursday staged demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the union government’s hike in the price of LPG cylinder by Rs.50.

Besides staging dharnas and rasta rokos, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also burnt in all mandals and district headquarters.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in a ‘vanta varpu’ programme organised at Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar town.

Kamalakar said Modi was the only PM who hiked gas cylinder prices by Rs.800 in eight years. In 2014, the price of a gas cylinder was Rs.400. This had now reached almost Rs.1,200 after the BJP came to power.

CPI activists also staged a protest and burnt the effigy of Modi at Kaman Chowk in Karimnagar town.