BRS questions BJP’s failure to fulfill promises made to Telangana

Expressing discontent with the BJP's approach towards the State here on Monday, Krishank highlighted Modi's extensive tours in the State for election-related activities but criticised the lack of tangible action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 05:23 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank accused the BJP of engaging in political tactics solely for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, neglecting the promises and development of Telangana in the last 10 years.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that despite numerous announcements and campaigns, the promises made to Telangana remain unfulfilled. He reiterated that only the BRS had been fighting the BJP at the Centre to safeguard the interests of people of Telangana.

Expressing discontent with the BJP’s approach towards the State here on Monday, Krishank highlighted Modi’s extensive tours in the State for election-related activities but criticised the lack of tangible action. “The Prime Minister made numerous promises for Telangana while visiting Hyderabad during the Assembly elections three months ago. But so far, no concrete steps have been initiated to fulfill them,” he pointed out.

The BRS leader pointed out that Modi made significant allocations for development programmes in other States. He said the Prime Minister sanctioned over Rs.1 lakh crore for development activities in Gujarat, besides Rs.19,510 crore in Uttar Pradesh in addition to Rs.17,000 crore in Ayodhya and another Rs.13,000 crore in Varanasi. He said significant allocations were made to election-bound States of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Lakshadweep, while Telangana has been left out of such initiatives.

Terming BJP as a Big Jhoota Party, Krishank criticised the delay in establishment of the Turmeric Board and other promises made by the BJP leaders. He slammed the Congress over its failure to question the BJP in the Parliament for not fulfilling the promises made to the State.

“By asking people to elect the Congress candidates to question the Centre in the Parliament, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is admitting that his party will not come to power at the Centre. However, he himself has not visited the Parliament even five times during his term,” he said.