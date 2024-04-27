No Telangana if KCR had not founded BRS, says Harish Rao

Harish Rao said Congress leaders were making illogical statements against him for talking about the promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 09:38 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is BRS Party flag in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said Telangana would not have been created if K Chandrashekhar Rao had not founded the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) 23 years ago today.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the party flag on the occasion of the party’s foundation day in Siddipet on Saturday, Harish Rao said TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy did not resign from their MLA posts when the entire BRS MLAs and MPs had resigned for the cause of Telangana. The BRS had led the Telangana movement by involving all sections of people for 14 years. Stating that he was willing to resign again if Revanth Reddy implemented all the schemes the Congress had promised during the election campaign, Harish Rao said Congress leaders were making illogical statements against him for talking about the promises.

Stating Revanth Reddy was preparing to cancel some new districts including Siddipet, Harish Rao called upon the people of Siddipet to teach a lesson to the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress government was planning to create one district for every Lok Sabha Constituency which would mean only one district out of Medak, Sangareddy, and Siddipet would remain while the rest would be abolished, he said, asking the people to fight against such moves.