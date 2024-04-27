BRS formation day celebrated on grand scale in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 09:16 PM

BRS leaders distributing sweets as part of party formation day celebrations held in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: The 23rd formation day celebrations of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi were held on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.

BRS leaders including MLAs and other public representatives celebrated the event by hoisting the party flags. In Karimnagar, local legislator Gangula Kamalakar hoisted the party flag in north Telangana Bhavan in Theegalaguttapalli here. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said the people would not forget the TRS formed by party president K Chandrashekhar Rao as long as soil and water was available in Telangana.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who developed the State on all fronts during his 10 years as Chief Minister, converted the TRS into the BRS to serve the nation. The absence of BRS was now evident within just four months of the Congress party coming to power in the State.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, former MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others participated in the programme.