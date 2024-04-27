‘Elect BRS nominee to make Telangana’s voice heard in Parliament’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 08:31 PM

BRS partys 23rd foundation day celebrated in a grand manner at the party district office in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: BRS party’s 23rd foundation day was celebrated in a grand manner at the party district office here on Saturday.

The party candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, the party district president T Madhusudhan, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, senior leader Gundala RJC Krishna and others joined the celebrations.

Later speaking to the media, Nageswara Rao said that he was a farmer’s son, born, brought and living in Khammam. He asked the voters to elect him in the election while assuring that he would work for the district development.

Madhusudan said that people who do not know the district, its borders and the problems faced by the district were in the contest. The district could achieve development if Nageswara Rao, who fights about the public issues, was elected.

People should not believe the political tourists. Voters of seven Assembly constituencies were ready to send Nageswara Rao to Parliament to make Telangana voice heard in the Parliament.

It was the responsibility of everyone to elect the BRS candidate who was connected with the people of Khammam district for two decades. BRS cadres and supporters should turn in large numbers for the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s bus yatra in erstwhile Khammam on April 29 and 30 and make it a success, Ajay Kumar said.

MP Ravichandra called upon the public to defeat the Congress, which has cheated the people for 60 years. The Congress party, which came to power with false promises, has lost the trust of the people within a hundred days. All the BC voters should support the BRS nominee in the elections, he said.

Former MLA Kondabala Koteswara Rao, Telangana activist Bommera Rammurthy and others were present.