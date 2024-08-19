BRS questions HYDRA’s inaction on encroachments by Congress leaders

In a series of posts on X, BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne listed several properties owned by Congress leaders, questioning HYDRA's failure to initiate action against them.

19 August 2024

BRS leader Manne Krishank

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) questioned the selective targeting of individuals by the newly formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) during the latter’s demolition drives in and around Hyderabad. The party demanded that the agency take action against encroachments by elected representatives and leaders of the Congress as well.

He pointed out specific instances including the farmhouse of Congress MLA G Vivek Venkataswamy constructed in the buffer zone beside the water body and a private resort allegedly belonging to MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy near Himayat Sagar.

He also sought to know why there was no action against Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s residence in the buffer zone of a water body. “I hope HYDRA hasn’t forgotten about the farmhouse owned by Congress leader and former MP KVP (Ramachandra Rao) in the buffer zone.

What about the farmhouse belonging to Congress leader and Legislative Council chairman (Gutha Sukhender Reddy)?” he asked. He called for a more uniform approach in action against encroachments including those belonging to Congress leaders.