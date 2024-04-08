BRS questions phone tapping during Congress regime at Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank accused the Congress of spending Rs 100 crore for its Jana Jatara public meeting to throw wild allegations against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He questioned Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s allegations on phone tapping during the BRS regime, asking whether he was holidaying when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh defended phone tapping of corporates during the Congress regime at the Centre.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Krishank said just like the Modi government is misusing the Central agencies to target opposition leaders, the Congress government in Telangana is using phone tapping case. He said the entire case is based on false allegations, with no concrete evidence over misuse of phone tapping. He challenged the Congress for a comprehensive investigation by summonning telecom officials and also top police officials involved in the case to prove the irregularities as well as initiate action against them.

Citing the statement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the BRS leader said the previous UPA government was also involved in phone tapping and the former Prime Minister defended it stating that it was necessary for national security and corporate affairs. “The Congress leaders at the party public meeting focused more on mudslinging against the BRS, rather than accomplishments of their four-month-old government. Instead of running a Sunil Kanugolu web series, the Congress government should focus on farmers suicides,” he advised.