ECI’s selective action: BRS complaint against Revanth ignored?

This was despite the BRS lodging the complaint barely a week after the Congress complaint against Chandrashekhar Rao.

By varun keval Published Date - 1 May 2024, 11:30 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) banning Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao for 48 hours from campaigning following a complaint from the Congress, questions are being raised why the Commission had not acted on a complaint from the BRS against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for using abusing and filthy language against KCR during a public meeting on April 11.

The BRS has on Wednesday again lodged a complaint against Revanth Reddy citing his violations of the Model Code of Conduct and also how he was targetting the previous BRS government by sharing a fabricated document in connection with the summer vacation in the varsity’s hostels.

In the April 11 complaint, referring to a speech of Revanth Reddy at a Congress public meeting organised on the city’s outskirts on April 6, the BRS said the Chief Minister had used the “most abusive and filthy language and also passed derogatory comments” against the BRS president.

The BRS had also complained to the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 8, alleging violation of election rules. It had also lodged a complaint with the BCI against the official X (Twitter) handle of the BJP, for sharing a photograph with morphed faces of BRS leaders with abusive and derogatory remarks.

However, the ECI has not acted on these complaints even while initiating action against Chandrashekhar Rao citing the Congress complaint.