BRS will rise from the ashes, says KTR

With the BRS not winning even a single parliamentary seat, Rama Rao took to X and stated that in the last 24 years since TRS (now BRS) was founded, the party and its cadre had seen it all.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 05:38 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Dubbing the electoral setback for the BRS in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections ‘very disappointing’, party working president KT Rama Rao said the party would “continue to toil and rise from the ashes again like a Phoenix”.

“Stellar achievements, successes and also many setbacks. The greatest glory: formation of Telangana state will remain our biggest achievement,” he said.

Being a regional party, Rama Rao pointed out that BRS had won two consecutive State elections with a good majority i.e. 63 of 119 in 2014 and 88 of 119 in 2018. Similarly, the party was the principal opposition in the Assembly with one-third seats, 39 of 119 secured in the 2023 Assembly elections.