BRS writes to Speaker, seeks immediate disqualification of turncoat MLAs

Former Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy said despite repeated requests for an appointment, there was no response from the Speaker.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 04:11 PM

BRS leader and former minister G Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi intensified its efforts for disqualification of the defected BRS MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly. Having received no response from Speaker Gaddam Prasad for an appointment, the party sent its complaints against the MLAs who defected to the Speaker as well as the Legislative Secretary by email and also speed post.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, former Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy said despite repeated requests for an appointment, there was no response from the Speaker. “Our phones are also not being answered. We were left with no option but to lodge our complaint through email and speed post. We have requested the Speaker to immediately disqualify all the five BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress,” he said.

While the BRS has already lodged its complaint seeking disqualification of Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao, a fresh complaint has been lodged seeking disqualification of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and M Sanjay Kumar. A petition filed by the party in the High Court seeking to direct the Speaker for disqualification of Nagender is posted for hearing on Thursday. Based on the High Court verdict, the BRS is planning to approach the Supreme Court as well.

“On the day when the MLAs switched loyalties, they have betrayed the voters. They should be disqualified with immediate effect. The Telangana Congress leadership is acting in complete contrast to the policies of the Congress national leadership against defections. Their double standards have been exposed,” Jagadish Reddy said.