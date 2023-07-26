BSF ADG reviews security scenario along India-Bangladesh Border

Mishra, a senior IPS officer, arrived in Tripura on Tuesday on a three-day visit, to review the current security scenario

Agartala: Days after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that infiltrators from Bangladesh are trying to enter Tripura through the unfenced bordering areas or by cutting border fencing, Border Security Force (BSF) Additional Director General Sonali Mishra has visited the India-Bangladesh frontier in Tripura, an official said on Wednesday.

Mishra, a senior IPS officer, arrived in Tripura on Tuesday on a three-day visit, to review the current security scenario on the India-Bangladesh international border, BSF sources said.

She was also briefed by M.P. Gupta, BSF’s Tripura frontier Inspector General, about the area of responsibility of the frontier and operational preparedness. The ADG visited the Border Outposts along the India-Bangladesh border to take stock of the security scenario, review the border domination and operational preparedness.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the just concluded session of the Tripura assembly said that of the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura, a 50 km patch could not be fenced due to various reasons, including objection by the Border Guards Bangladesh.

Infiltrators, smugglers and drug peddlers are also taking advantage of trans-border movement and to carry out their illegal trade through these unfenced frontiers, Saha said. The Chief Minister said that 18 battalions of the BSF have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura and the state police, in coordination with the BSF, have been maintaining a strict vigil in the border villages to thwart infiltration, smuggling, cross-border crimes and other illegal activities.

He said that since January 2021, 235 Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas have been detained in Tripura by the BSF and various other security forces for their illegal entry into India, and 35 cases have been registered in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to securing the border against any illegal activities, including infiltration from Bangladesh and drug peddling.