BSF foils smuggling bid in J&K’s Ramgarh, neutralizes Pak smuggler

By IANS Published Date - 09:37 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Representational Image

Jammu: A Pakistani smuggler was neutralized after alert BSF troops foiled a Narco smuggling bid in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu & Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

“In the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pak smuggler while he was trying to smuggle Narcotics through Ramgarh border area,” the BSF said.

“During the initial search of the area four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approx 4 Kgs) were found along with the dead body of the Pak smuggler.”

The BSF said further search of the area is under progress.