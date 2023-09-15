BSF arrests 45 people, mostly Bangladeshis, for illegally crossing international border

By PTI Published Date - 04:40 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Kolkata: Forty-five people, mostly Bangladeshis, were arrested for trying to cross the international border illegally in separate operations in West Bengal, the BSF said.

Among those arrested were 32 Bangladeshis who tried to cross the border to India and 13 Indians who tried to go to the neighbouring country illegally, it said.

Personnel of the Singamora border outpost arrested 20 Bangladeshi women, four children and four men. They also arrested six Indian women, three children and a man. The arrests were made in three separate operations on Wednesday, it said.

The arrested Indians are from various parts of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal, while the Bangladeshi nationals are from Bagairhat, Barisal, Ferozepur, Khulna, Jessore, Ghazipur and Gopalganj districts.

In another operation, troops of the Ranghat border outpost arrested three Bangladeshi women and a man. They also held two Indian men and a woman.

During the course of interrogation, the Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they were coming to India to earn a better living, and the arrested Indians said that they were going to Bangladesh to meet their relatives, the BSF said.

The arrested persons have been handed over to the Bagdah police station, it said.

Strong measures are being taken to stop illegal movement at the international border, a BSF spokesperson said.