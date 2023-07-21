BSF Army troopers recover weapons, ammunition in Kupwara

On a specific intelligence input, the BSF officials along with Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in Kupwara.

Representational Image.

Kupwara: Weapons and ammunition were recovered during a joint operation by BSF Army trooper, as well as Jammu and Kashmir Police, on a specific BSF intelligence input in Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

BSF officials added that on the intervening night of July 19 and 20, acing on a specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gen Area of Vill Amrohi, in the Karnah police station area of Kupwara district.

A BSF official said, “The joint search party recovered 2 AK-74 Rifles, 6 pistols, 2 AK Series Magazines, 13 Pistol Magazines, 338 rounds of AK Series Ammunition, 109 rounds of Pistol Ammunition (15mm), 90 rounds of Pistol Ammunition (9mm), and 4 Hand Grenades.”

The BSF informed that it also recovered Pakistani currency worth Rs 20,000 and two pairs of shoes.