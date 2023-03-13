BSF Jawan from Siddipet dies in Bhopal

A young Border Security Force jawan died due to illness in a BSF camp near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Bonguram Mahendar Reddy (file photo)

Siddipet: A young Border Security Force (BSF) jawan died due to illness in a BSF camp near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night.

Bonguram Mahendar Reddy (25) of Peddachekodu village in Dubbaka Mandal, was the only son of Srinivas Reddy and Latha. While Srinivas was running a small business, Latha rolled beedis to support the family. Mahendar had topped a BSF recruitment rally in the State in 2020 and was set to complete his training period within two months.

The body was brought to Peddachekodu village on Monday, where he was laid to rest.