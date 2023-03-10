Pak national inadvertently enters India, handed over to Pakistan Rangers

Border Security Force arrested a Pakistani national while he inadvertently entered India in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

By IANS Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Photo: IANS

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday arrested a Pakistani national while he inadvertently entered India in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector, officials said.

Later, he was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds.

“The Forward deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered into Indian territory in the area falling near Dona Tenu Mal village in Ferozepur district,” a BSF statement said.

During questioning, it came to notice that the apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently.

Nothing objectionable, except personal belongings, an identity card and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 10 were recovered from him.

The BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter, it said.

Thereafter, the apprehended Pakistani national, since he had inadvertently crossed the border, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, added the statement.

A day earlier, the BSF nabbed a Bangladeshi national from the Amritsar sector and another Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur sector while they were trying to enter India.