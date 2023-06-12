BSF recovers Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar

By ANI Updated On - 11:30 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

Photo: ANI

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Monday, said an official statement.

An official spokesperson of the BSF Punjab Frontier informed that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJO Matrice 300 RTK series.

“Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone on June 12 on the outskirt of Shaidpur Kalan village, district – Amritsar. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series”, the official said.

