BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics in Punjab; smuggler held

By ANI Published Date - 11:10 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Representational Image

Punjab: Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday shot down a drone and arrested a smuggler alongwith 3.2 kg of hybrid heroin near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior official said.

Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Gaur, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), BSF said, “On May 28, BSF troops shot down a drone. A person was also arrested and 3.2 kg of hybrid heroin was recovered from his possession”.

“The preliminary interrogation of the accused was done. Further interrogation of the accused will be carried out later today,” the DIG BSF added.

BSF has shot down another drone near India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Punjab’s Amritsar and arrested a smuggler alongwith narcotics consignment on Saturday evening, the force said today.

BSF personnel deployed near Dhanoe village in Khurd district in Amritsar shoot down and intercepted the drone after they heard a buzzing sound of the drone at about 9:35 pm yesterday.