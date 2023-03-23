| Bsnl Services Disrupted In Several Districts After Fire Mishap In Karimnagar

BSNL services disrupted in several districts after fire mishap in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:19 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Karimnagar: People are facing severe hardships as the BSNL mobile network services were disrupted following the fire in the BSNL main office near the tower circle here late on Wednesday night.

The mobile services were hit last night itself as the networking controlling system established in the BSNL office was completely gutted.

Besides CUG mobile phones of different government departments, about 3 lakh mobile phones that used BSNL services have also been affected in the erstwhile Karimnagar and a few parts of adjacent Adilabad, Nizamabad and Warangal districts, according to officials.

BSNL broadband services were also affected as 3,000 land phones were disconnected due lack of network. Activity in various banks has also been hit due to lack of network.

On the other hand, BSNL officials also with a technical team visited the spot on Thursday morning and began efforts to restore the networking system.

The fire broke out in the air conditioning system arranged to cool the networking control system due to a short-circuit and spread to the upper floor of the building.

Office staff alerted the fire service department, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames. According to preliminary estimations, the worth of the damage could run into Rs.3 crore.