| Fire Breaks Out In Bsnl Office In Karimnagar

Fire breaks out in BSNL office in Karimnagar

Property worth Rs 1 crore has been damaged after the fire broke out in ACs due to a short-circuit and spread to the upper floor of the building.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Karimnagar: A fire broke out in the BSNL main office near the tower circle here late on Wednesday night. Property worth Rs 1 crore is said to have been damaged in the accident.

According to officials, the fire broke out in ACs arranged to cool the networking control system due to a short-circuit and spread to the upper floor of the building.

Office staff alerted the fire service department, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.