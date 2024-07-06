BSP leader murder: 8 arrested as supporters stage protest, demand CBI probe

Bahujan Samaj Party leader was hacked to death by six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur

By PTI Published Date - 6 July 2024, 12:57 PM

BSP leader K Armstrong

Chennai: As many as eight suspects have been held in connection with the murder of BSP State president K Armstrong, police said, but political leaders and supporters of the slain leader have questioned if they were the real culprits.

Supporters of the slain leader claimed his killing was “planned” and demanded a CBI probe into the death of the 52-year-old former Chennai Corporation Councillor.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike borne gang near his house in Perambur here on Friday.

Chief Minster MK Stalin on Saturday expressed shock over Armstrong’s death and expressed his condolences and said the culprits were caught in an overnight operation.

A post-mortem on Armstrong’s body was conducted at a government hospital here on Saturday.

Supporters of Armstrong staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding a CBI probe into the killing. A BSP functionary said it was a “planned murder” and claimed there was an “intelligence failure.” Therefore, the central agency should probe the case.

The continued protest by Armstrong’s supporters outside the hospital, located opposite the Chennai Central railway station, affected traffic movement on the busy Poonamalle High Road and they were later removed from there by the police.

Stalin said he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong’s death. “The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation,” Stalin said in a post on X.

He said he had ordered the police to conduct the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the culprits are punished according to law. “I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends,” he said.

At least eight suspects have been secured in connection with the murder of the BSP State president and 10 teams have been formed to crack the case, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner (North) told reporters.

There are some “two to three suspicious motives”, but the exact one would come to light only after the interrogation of the suspects, he added.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan claimed those who are under police custody presently in connection with the case had “surrendered” before them and that they were not the real culprits.

Praising Armstrong for his public work, he said the decased leader was a “trusted” colleague of BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati. “His body will be kept for public homage at a private school in Perambur,” he told reporters after visiting the government hospital.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai also said the “real culprits” behind the murder should be brought to book.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to speak to the family of the victim, he added.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, condoled Armstrong’s death and also slammed the ruling DMK over law and order.

In a post on X, he expressed concern over the killing of a “national party’s state chief” and alleged there was no fear of police, government and law that had emboldened individuals to resort to such crimes and slammed the Chief Minister.

பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தமிழ்நாடு மாநிலத் தலைவர் திரு. @BSPArmstrong அவர்கள் சென்னை பெரம்பூர் பகுதியில் மர்ம நபர்களால் வெட்டிப் படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்டார் என்ற செய்திகேட்டு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் துயருமுற்றேன். திரு. ஆர்ம்ஸ்ட்ராங் அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் பகுஜன் சமாஜ் கட்சியின் தேசியத்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami – Say No To Drugs & DMK (@EPSTamilNadu) July 5, 2024

BJP State president K Annamalai said violence and brutality had become normal in the three years of DMK rule and said the CM should ponder over if he has the moral right to continue in the post, vis-a-vis the law and order situation.