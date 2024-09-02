Buchi Babu: Hyderabad make steady start in semifinals

Himateja impresses with the bat as Hyderabad post 313 on day one of the Buchi Babu semifinals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 11:41 PM

Hyderabad: Himateja’s unbeaten 91, alongside fifties from K Nitesh Reddy and CV Milind propelled Hyderabad to 313 in 78.4 overs against TNCA President’s XI in the semifinal match of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

For TNCA President’s XI, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Mohammed Ali and Jhathavedh Subramanyan each claimed two wickets. By the end of the day, TNCA had reached 9/0 in 5 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 313 in 78.4 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 59, Himateja 91 no, CV Milind 58, Gurjapneet Singh 2/89, M Mohammed 2/49, M Siddharth 2/59, Mohammed Ali 2/56, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 2/40) vs TNCA President’s XI 9/0 in 5 overs.