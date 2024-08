Buchi Babu: Hyderabad prove too hot for Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad register an innings and 229-run victory in All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad register an innings and 229-run victory in All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad secured a resounding innings and 229-run victory over Madhya Pradesh on the third day of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

G Aniketh Reddy shone as the leading bowler for Hyderabad in the second innings, claiming 5/46, and was ably assisted by Tanay Thyagarajan, who took three key wickets, helping dismiss MP for 124 in 47 overs. Earlier, Hyderabad resumed play at 439/5, with A Varun Goud contributing a solid 63, while T Ravi Teja remained unbeaten on 54 as the team declared at 560/6 in 129.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh CA 207 & 124 in 47 overs (Shubham S Kushwah 44, G Aniketh Reddy 5/46, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/35) lost to Hyderabad CA 560/6 decl in 129.3 overs (A Varun Goud 63 no, Rahul Radesh 44, T Ravi Teja 54 no, Yuvraj Nema 2/143).

HCA A2 Division Two-Day League Championship:

Riding on G Ronith Narayana’s all-round brilliance, CCOB clinched a convincing nine-wicket win over Concorde in the HCA A2 Division Two-Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ronith excelled with the ball, picking up four-wickets to help his side dismiss Concorde for 112 in 33 over. In reply, Ronith’s unbeaten 56, alongside E Karthik Goud’s 52 led CCOB reach the target in 21.4 overs with nine-wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Concorde 112 in 33 overs (Durya Ujwal 57, G Ronith Narayana 4/33) lost to CCOB 113/1 in 21.4 overs (E Karthik Goud 52 no, G Ronith Narayana 56 no); Secunderabad Nawabs 118/10 in 33.3 overs (Likith Reddy 41, A Prem Chand 5/55) vs MCC 121/4 in 18 overs (P Narsimha Rao 61, Saransh Sharma 3/22); Visaka Cc 139/7 in 62 overs (Prem Manohar Reddy 34, B Varun 3/42) vs Warangal Dist; Imperial Cc 134 in 46 overs (C Tarun 3/15) lost to Raju C A 136/3 in 50.3 overs (M Abhinav 63 no); Southend Raymonds 169/5 in 66 overs (J Koushik 60) vs Vijay Hanuman; SN Group 166 in 53.2 overs (Syed Ali 3/34, Wafi Kachchhi 3/23) vs Charminar CC 1/0 in 1.2 overs; Young Citizen 187 in 64 overs (PVN Raghu 84 no, A Siddharth 5/44) vs Mega City CC; HPS B 122 in 45.3 overs (Tanveer 3/30, Vishwanath Patel 3/15) vs Adnan CC; Lucky Xi 384 in 85 overs (M Ram Charan 145, J Pradhipan 73, Syed Ali 3/71) vs Galaxy CC; Brothers XI 202 in 64.2 overs (Vasu Dev Sahoo 51, Shirish K Singh 61 no, Rahul G 3/53, Mohd Arshad 3/28) Sai Prachotan 3/19) vs Karimnagar District 113/1 in 26 overs (Sai Prachotan 39 batting); Raju CC 168 Suryakiran Yadav 49, Aditya Sreekar 4/45, Daksh G 3/33) vs Youth CC 68/6 in 17 overs (T Pavan Kumar 4/28); Saleemnagar CC 137/6 in 40.3 overs (Samuel Sahas 41) vs Hyderabad Panthers CC; Gouds XI 465 in 87 overs (Pradhyumn C 108, Ishaan Khan 100, C Nitish Kumar 100, Ankit Agarwal 64, Sunny Pawar 3/84, M Pranav 5/50) vs Kosaraju CC; Green Turf CC 193/5 in 58 overs (Deepak Nayak 89, T Ratan Aryan 46 batting) vs Adilabad Dist; Oxford Blues CC 163 in 48.4 overs (Rishith 51, Charan Teja 7/40) vs Abhinav Colts 35/1 in 6.4 overs; SK Blues CC 176/6 in 56 overs (Sannihith Kumar 68, Shanmukha K 39) vs Golconda CC;

HCA U-16 BOYS Inter-Schools & Colleges One Day Knockout Tournament: Semifinals: Delhi Public School Nacharam 275/5 in 41 overs (Adithya Sahoo 66) vs Chirec International School Kondapur 97/4 in 22.1 overs (Tanush Mani 31); Gowtham Jr College Jeedimetla 209 in 35 overs (Srinivasa Manikanta 94, M Pranay 3/50) vs St Andrew’s H S Bowenpally 185/3 in 32 overs (Janmesh Singh 77, Aditya Anand 66);

HCA Senior Women’s T-20 Tournament: Team D 124/7 in 20 overs (Rachana S Kumar 42) lost to Team A 127/3 in 19.1 overs (Kranthi Reddy 63 no); Team F 111/7 in 20 overs (M Sakshi Rao 32) bt Team B 98/8 in 20 overs; Team J 115/5 in 20 overs (K Krishna Priya 53 no) bt Team K 96/6 in 20 overs (P Akshaya Reddy 25);

HCA U-19 Women’s T-20 Tournament: Team B 99/7 in 20 overs (K Dreethi 3/14) bt Team H 87/7 in 20 overs; Team F 116/6 in 20 overs (Drishti Kumari 43, Sandhya Gora 3/9 bt Team D 68 in 18.5 overs (Vaishnavi 3/9); Team C 134/2 in 20 overs (Prathiksha 42 no) bt Team G 84 in 17.1 overs (C Anusha 3/9); Team J 115/5 in 20 overs (K Krishna Priya 53, B Sonali 3/19) bt Team K 96/6 in 20 overs; Team E 89/8 in 20 overs lost to Team A 90/9 in 20 overs; Team I 85/8 in 20 overs (S Mitra 33) lost to Team L 88/3 in 18.3 overs (D Pranavi 42).