Buchi Babu: Hyderabad on backfoot in semifinals

TNCA President’s XI gain upper hand against Hyderabad on day three of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament semifinal match in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 11:42 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad find itself on the backfoot against TNCA President’s XI on day three of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament semifinal match in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

At stumps, Hyderabad reached 227/7 in 75 overs in their second innings, with Rohit Rayudu scoring 61 and T Ravi Teja and CV Milind unbeaten on 33 and 37, respectively. Earlier, TNCA President’s XI scored 327 and secured a narrow 14-run lead, driven by Rithik Eashwaran’s 100 (9×4, 2×6), while Tanay Tyagarajan impressed with 7/95 for Hyderabad.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 313 in 78.4 overs & 227/7 in 75 overs (Rohit Rayudu 61, T Ravi Teja 33 batting, CV Milind 37 batting) vs TNCA President’s XI 327 in 100.4 overs (Rithik Eashwaran 100, Tanay Tyagarajan 7/95).