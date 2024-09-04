Telangana shooters excel in India Open Shooting in Goa

Telangana shooters make a mark in the recently held 0832 India Open Shooting Competitions 2024 in Goa.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 11:33 PM

Manideep Jetta

Hyderabad: Telangana shooters excelled at the recently concluded 0832 India Open Shooting Competitions 2024 in Goa, securing multiple medals.

Manideep Jetta secured two golds in the 50M Rifle 3P events. Raiyan Faisal Yousufuddin won gold in the 50M Rifle Prone Junior Men Individual. Arcita Karar earned gold in both the 10M Air Pistol Junior Women Individual and Team categories. Other medalists Chennupalli Pranathi grabbed a silver and a bronze, and Gopala Krishna Kalagara and B Shankar won a bronze and a silver respectively, showcasing Telangana’s shooting prowess. Telangana Rifle Association congratulated the shooters on their achievements and wished them success in future competitions.

Results: Manideep Jetta: 2 Golds in 50M Rifle 3P Men Individual and 50M Rifle 3P Junior Men Individual; Raiyan Faisal Yousufuddin: Gold in 50M Rifle Prone Junior Men Individual; Arcita Karar: Gold in 10M Air Pistol Junior Women Individual and Team categories; Gopala Krishna Kalagara: Bronze in 10M Pistol Master Men (ISSF) Individual; B Shankar: Silver in 25M Standard Pistol Master Men Individual; Chennupalli Pranathi: Silver in 50M Rifle 3P Women Individual and Bronze in 50M Rifle Three Position Junior Women Individual.