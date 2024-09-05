Buchi Babu: Tanay, Aniketh take Hyderabad to final

Both Tanay Thyagarajan and Aniketh Reddy share nine wickets in team’s 64-run win over TNCA President's XI in Buchi Babu semifinals in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 10:45 PM

Tanay Thyagarajan

Hyderabad: Riding on Tanay Thyagarajan’s five-wicket haul and Aniketh Reddy’s four-wicket haul, Hyderabad clinched a 64-run win over TNCA President’s XI on the fourth day of the semifinal clash in the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, progressing to the final of the championship.

Resuming the day at 227/7, Hyderabad declared at 273/9 in their second innings, led by CV Milind’s crucial 53 runs. Tanay, continuing his outstanding form after a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, took 5/62, while Aniketh contributed with 4/59. Their combined effort bowled out TNCA President’s XI for 195 in 68.2 overs, securing Hyderabad’s place in the final.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 313 in 78.4 overs & 273/9 decl in 81 overs (T Ravi Teja 42, CV Milind 53, Gurjapneet Singh 3/27, Mohammed M 5/59) bt TNCA President’s XI 327 in 100.4 overs & 195 in 68.2 overs (S Radhkrishnan 40, Madhava Prasad 39, Mohammed Ali 31, Tanay Tyagarajan 5/62, G Aniketh Reddy 4/59).