Budget a vision for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ say Telangana BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit on Monday welcomed the Union Budget stating that it was in line with the expectations and aspirations of the people. In a statement, party State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay said the Budget will boost the confidence of the people across the country.

“The Budget is aimed at boosting public confidence in India’s progress after the Corona pandemic, and also re-energise the slow-paced economy. The effort made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to balance development and welfare in this Budget is commendable. When it comes to Telangana, the State allocations are more than expected,” he added.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Union Finance Minister introduced ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Budget. “The Budget is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

I welcome the announcement of ‘Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat’ with special emphasis on health and welfare based on six factors such as creativity, capability, leadership, human resources, information technology and financial resources,” he said.

Kishan Reddy was confident that the proposed mega textile park scheme in the Budget will improve employment opportunities and make India a hub for textile exports as seven parks will be established over the next three years.

