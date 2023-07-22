Bulgaria to provide Ukrainian army with 100 armoured personnel carriers

Bulgaria agreed to send heavy military equipment to Ukraine for the first time since the invasion

By AP Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Sofia: Bulgaria has agreed to provide the Ukrainian army with some 100 armoured personnel carriers, marking a turnaround in its policy on sending military equipment to the country to aid Kyiv’s battle against the Russian invasion.

The parliament in Sofia late on Friday approved by 148 votes to 52 the government’s proposal to make the first shipment of heavy military equipment to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. “This equipment is no longer necessary for the needs of Bulgaria, and it can be of serious support to Ukraine in its battle to preserve the country’s independence and territorial integrity after the unjustified and unprovoked Russian aggression,” the Parliament’s decision said.

The Soviet-made armoured vehicles were delivered in the 1980s to Bulgaria — then an ally of the Soviet union in the Warsaw Pact. Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004, still maintains stocks of Soviet-designed weapons and has numerous factories making ammunition for them.

Although Parliament approved in principle at the end of last year the provision of military aid to Ukraine, it left the decision about the parameters of such aid to the executive. Direct arms supplies to Kyiv were rejected by previous interim governments, appointed by President Rumen Radev.