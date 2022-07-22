Bumble updates gender selection and non-binary experience

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Bumble, the app that started a movement by putting women in charge when dating, announced that they are taking steps to improve the experience for non-binary people on its platform by expanding their opportunities to connect while dating on its app.

The company announced that it will be updating the member experience for matches with non-binary people, where either person can make the first move on Bumble Date. Women will continue to make the first move in matches with men and in matches between people of the same gender, either person can make the first move.

“We were founded with the intention of empowering women, and we want to create an inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble Inc. “As part of that mission, it’s important that we continue to update our platform to help create an inclusive community where everyone can feel comfortable,” Herd added.

Earlier this year, Bumble released an expanded selection of gender options to better support Bumble’s LGBTQIA+ community. The company made these changes in partnership with GLAAD.

“We worked closely with Bumble to build a roadmap toward the opportunity for people of all genders to more fully express themselves and be seen by others on the app,” said Alex Schmider, director of Transgender Representation at GLAAD. “People can choose to share their gender directly on their profile if they want to, which can be an important part of self-expression and respecting people of all genders. We are proud to help guide Bumble as the company continues to pursue product updates that make its app a more inclusive and welcoming place for people to authentically connect,” added Schmider.

Bumble launched as a dating app in 2014 where only women can initiate the conversation.