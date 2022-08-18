Burglars attack four lorry drivers in Toopran in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:40 AM, Thu - 18 August 22

Medak: Some unidentified miscreants attacked four lorry drivers with knives and confiscated their cell phones, and batteries of lorries at Golden Dhaba in Toopran Mandal on NH-44 in the early hours of Thursday.

When the Police got the phone call, the Toopran Police chased them. In a cinematic turn of events, the burglars pelted stones at the Police. However, the Toopran Police have managed to take a couple of them into custody.

The names of the accused were Arjun Reddy and Srihari. The victims were MD Azharuddin, Hymad Khan, Nomal Khan and another person. The first three divers have sustained knife injuries.

Talking to the news reporters the lorry drivers who gathered at the Toopran Government Hospital said that they were being attacked quite frequently by burglars when they park lorries on roadside during night. They said that the lorry tyres, batteries, fuel and other valuables were being stolen from the drivers. The Toopran Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.(eom)