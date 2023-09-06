Burglars decamp with cash, DVR from temple in Mancherial

The watchman of the temple had left for home after midnight. Dheeraj Upadyaya, a priest of the temple, noticed the burglary in the morning and lodged a complaint with the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: Burglars decamped with around Rs.40,000 from a hundial apart from a digital video recorder of the CCTV surveillance system of the Sri Sai Baba temple in Old Mancherial on the outskirts of the town on Tuesday night.

Sub-inspector K Jagadish said unknown persons stole cash offered to the deity by devotees in the hundial by breaking open the doors. The miscreants stole the DVR as well to cover up their crime.

On August 30, burglars stole Rs 5,000 and 8 grams of gold from a hundial of the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam of Gudem in Dandepalli mandal.