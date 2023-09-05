| Upset Over Her Poor Performance In Academics 22 Year Old Girl Ends Life In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 22-year old girl died, allegedly by suicide, after she was reportedly upset over her poor performance in academics at Perkapalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Tuesday.

Tallagurijala police said that Kandula Shailaja, a degree final year student, attempted to end her life by consuming a pesticide as she failed in all subjects of the course, when her parents were not present on Sunday. Her sister who was home, noticed Shailaja vomiting and alerted her parents.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar, where she died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. Her father Rajaiah lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.

