Telangana: Man arrested for burglary in Mancherial

Police recovered Rs 2.06 lakh and a mobile phone from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A man was arrested on the charges of burglary in Bellampalli on Tuesday. Police recovered Rs 2.06 lakh and a mobile phone from him.

Bellampalli I Town Inspector Shankaraiah said that Murukutla Kiran alias Kiran Kumar, a tent house worker from Shamsheernagar in Bellampalli was nabbed while moving suspiciously in the town.

On being interrogated, Kiran confessed to stealing Rs 3.20 lakh from his employer Raj Kumar’s home in Bellampalli on Sunday, apart from thefts in a readymade apparel store and in a house in Bellampalli in 2022.