Burglars strike architect’s house, decamp with valuables

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into an architectural expert’s house in Madhuranagar and decamped with precious stones, cash and gold ornaments reportedly worth over Rs.3.9 crore, police on Saturday said. The incident which is suspected to have occurred a few days ago came late to light.

The assailants committed the theft when no one was at home. According to police, VLN Chaudhary is an architectural expert and for the past 25 years, he has been staying in a penthouse behind Sarathi studios, Ameerpet. Recently, Chaudhary decided to buy a house for himself and saved some money.

He concealed the money and gold in three suitcases under the mattress in his house instead of in the bank locker. On September 12, Chaudhary went out for work in the morning and returned home in the night.

It was then that he noticed that the stairs, doors and walls of the penthouse were damaged. When he went inside, he found things in the house fallen out of the place and then approached the police.

The police registered a case and started investigation. The police suspect that people who are well-known may have committed the crime.

