Fake educational certificate racket busted, six held

According to the police, Afroz came in contact with Ashu, a fake certificate supplier of SSC, Intermediate, Degree and BTech pertaining to various universities of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

By PTI Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Saroornagar police busted a fake educational certificates racket and nabbed six persons on Saturday. Officials seized 64 fake certificates of various reputed universities of the country and other related material.

The arrested persons are Mohd.Afroz, assistant manager at a private firm from Attapur, who is the supplier of certificates, K.Manikanta from Chikkadpally, Y.Ratna Kishore from Raidurgam, Shahbaaz Ali Khan from Mahabubnagar, P.Susheel Kumar from Keesara and A.Balakrishna from Balanagar. Another individual, Ashu from Delhi, who is the main supplier, is still absconding.

Ashu offered Afroz good share for promotions and bringing students and candidates who were interested in obtaining fake educational certificates.

“Afroz, who wanted to make easy money agreed to the deal and started procuring fake educational certificates from Ashu and supplying them to people charging them anywhere between Rs.1 lakh to Rs.3.5 lakh,” police said.

Afroz managed to collect information of dropouts and failed students and promised to provide fake certificates and other documents to get Visa to go abroad. So far, he provided fake educational certificates to about 50 students by collecting huge amounts.

Following a tip-off, they were arrested by the police. Efforts are on to nab the absconding persons.

