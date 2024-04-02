Burra Venkatesham emphasizes research culture at ‘Jignasa’ student projects launch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Government (Education department) Burra Venkatesham emphasized the importance of inculcating research bent of mind among students at a tender age so that they can not only transform themselves into good human beings but also society into a better place to live in.

Launching ‘Jignasa’- students study projects presentation and selection 2023-24 organised by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) here on Tuesday, Venkatesham said ‘Jignasa’ would instill and inculcate scientific attitude among students. He assured students that steps would be initiated to publish the best projects in national and international journals.

A total 1,033 study projects were received from 145 Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) with the participation of nearly 5,200 students. Out of the total, 290 projects were selected for the three-day state level presentation with 1,556 students’ participation.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the council has been supporting the higher educational institutions particularly the GDCs in terms of financial assistance for faculty training, NAAC accreditation, conducting seminars, workshops or conferences etc.

TSCHE Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Academic Guidance Officer Prof. B Bala Bhaskar, CCE Joint Directors Prof. G Yadagiri and Prof. DSR Rajender Singh also participated.