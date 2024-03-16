| Eci Announces Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Schedule Here Are The Dates

ECI announces Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule; Here are the dates

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 04:43 PM

Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar speaks during the press conference held in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has on Saturday announced the schedules for the conduct of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, along with Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha.

Addressing the press from Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced that General Elections for Lok Sabha for 543 constituencies will take place in 7 phases.

Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, the last date for making nominations is March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories.

Phase 2 elections will be held from April 26, last date of nominations for candidates in April 4.Second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, last date for nominations for candidates is April 20. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates in April 25.Fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories.

Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, last date for nominations for candidates in May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, last date for nominations for candidates in May 6.The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories.

Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates in May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 1 elections will be held in 102 constituencies, a total of 89 constituencies will undergo in phase 2.

In Phase 3, polling will be held in 94 constituencies.

96 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 4, 49 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 5.

In Phase 6, polls will be held in 57 constituencies and also in Phase 7, 57 constituencies will undergo for polls.

Coming to the Assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will go for polls on May 13, while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on on April 19.

Counting of votes on 4 June Nearly

With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to Distric Magistrates and SPs to ensure level playing field.

CEC Rajiv Kumar has said that there are 96.8 crore eligible voters in the country including 49.7 crore males, 47.1 crore females and 48,000 transgenders.

Please keep watching this space for complete State-wide poll schedule along with schedule for Assembly Elections in 4 States.