‘Burse’ gaming app loots purse of Nizamabad trio

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Nizamabad: Three youngsters who tried out a new mobile gaming app — ‘Burse’ — found themselves get poorer by Rs 1.5 lakh and have now approached the police seeking help.

The youngsters, Harish, Prashant and Chandrashekhar, all residents of Aryanagar in Nizamabad town, came to know about ‘Burse’ through friends. Hoping that they would win some money, they download the app on their mobiles phones and provided information such as names, phone numbers, bank account numbers and other details to create and log into their account.

Initially, Harish played the game and won Rs 3,500. After completing 30 steps in the game, the app prodded him to add Rs 30,000 to win more money. As per the suggestions of the app, Harish added Rs 30,000 in the Burse account and also asked his friends to do so.

His friends Prashanth and Chandrashekhar too began playing the game and added Rs 30,000 on their apps. All of them added around Rs 1.5 lakh on the application. Even after adding the money, the app was not allowing them to withdraw their amount but was asking them to add more. Growing suspicious, they approached the Nizamabad fourth town police and lodged a complaint against the gaming up.

Sub-Inspector Lakshmaiah said the app was run by some cybercriminals who were cheating gullible youth. He said similar cases were registered in Karimnagar district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .