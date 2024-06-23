Bus overturns at Narsingi ORR

According to the police, the bus was on the way from Patancheruvu to Chennai via Vijayawada and around 9 pm when it reached Narsingi ORR stretch it ran over the road meridian and hit a pole before it overturned.

23 June 2024

Hyderabad: A woman was killed while around 15 persons were injured when a private travel bus overturned after hitting a pole at Outer Ring Road Narsingi on Sunday night.

The woman victim, who is identified as Mamatha fell on the road from the bus and came under it. She died on the spot. The police with the help of a crane lifted the bus and pulled the body of the woman out. The body was shifted to the mortuary.

ACP Narsingi, Ramana Goud said the bus was reportedly going at a high-speed leading to the accident. “Preliminary investigation revealed the bus was going at a high speed and the driver lost control over it. However, an investigation is going on. The bus driver is sent to hospital to check if he was drunk or not,” said the official.

The passengers told the police that the driver was in an inebriated condition and his BAC level was 180. Soon after the accident the Narsingi police, traffic police, the DRF teams and 108 ambulance staff were rushed to the spot.

The injured were administered first aid at the spot while some of them were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the busy ORR stretch soon after the accident. The police deployed two cranes later to remove the bus from the thoroughfare and clear the road for traffic.