Businessman’s house looted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons targeted the house of a businessman and committed theft of cash of Rs.15 lakh, gold jewelry worth Rs 30 lakh and other valuables worth several lakhs, at BN Reddy Nagar in Raidurgam in the wee hours of Monday. Police suspect four domestic helps from Nepal behind the loot.

According to the police, the house owner G.Madhusudhan and family members were allegedly served food laced with sedatives for dinner on Monday late night. After they went into an unconscious state, it is suspected that the house was looted by the domestic helps

Officials said the owners suspect Ravi, Manoj, Janaki and Seetha, the domestic helps in the house who were working for the past 11 months. They are currently absconding, they said.

“Madhusudhan’s relatives found the family members in unconscious condition in the house. The main door was left open and the ornaments and other valuable materials were missing from the bedroom,” said an official.

Based on a complaint from Madhusudhan, the Raidurgam police booked a case and took up the investigation. “On the basis of CLUES and other scientific evidence, we suspect the domestic helps to be behind the crime. They are also missing since the house was looted,” police said.

Special teams consisting of Special Operations Team, Law and Order and Central Crime Station have been formed to trace the suspects.

