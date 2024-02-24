Bust of Galwan hero unveiled at Palani Drill Square

The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of the family of Havildar K Palani, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) and another war hero of the Galwan conflict, Havildar Tejinder Singh, Vir Chakra of 3 Medium Regiment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: To honour the sacrifice of Havildar Late K Palani, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) who laid down his life during the Galwan conflict, the Drill Ground of the Centre has been rechristened to Palani Drill Ground and the bust of Havildar Late K Palani, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) was unveiled on Friday by Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, AVSM, SM, Director General, Regiment of Artillery.

The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of the family of Havildar K Palani, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) and another war hero of the Galwan conflict, Havildar Tejinder Singh, Vir Chakra of 3 Medium Regiment.

Havildar Late K Palani who belonged to 81 Medium Light of Indian Artillery attained martyrdom on 15 -16 June 2020 during the infamous Galwan conflict and was posthumously honoured with Vir Chakra, the third highest wartime Gallantry award.

He had acquired his Basic Military Training and Advanced Military Training at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.