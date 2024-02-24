Hyderabad: Haldiram’s Quick Service Restaurant launched in Begumpet

The restaurant marks a significant milestone for Haldiram’s as it expands its footprint in Hyderabad, with a total of 10 QSRs in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 04:03 PM

Hyderabad: Haldiram’s launched its new Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in Begumpet on Friday. The restaurant marks a significant milestone for Haldiram’s as it expands its footprint in Hyderabad, with a total of 10 QSRs in the city.

Having unveiled its first QSR in Begumpet, Haldiram’s has brought a range of dishes, including the South Indian Thali, closer to residents and office-goers in the area. Priced at Rs 299, this thali offers an array of flavours, including Veg Korma, Beans Poriyal, Lemon Rice, Minute Made Rasam, South Indian Dahi Vada, Appalam, Poori, Curd Rice, and Gulab Jamun.

“Hyderabad remains a key market for Haldiram’s. It’s a city with a rich cultural heritage that combines influences from various parts of India and beyond. The city has a unique blend of traditions and culture that can be seen in its festivals, music, and cuisine. With that in mind, we bring together an experience that is a paradise for foodies and a cuisine that is as diverse as its culture. With a touch of the South in our traditional menu, we bring to our customers a specially curated ‘South Indian Thali’ to entice food enthusiasts in the city,” said Neeraj Agrawal, Director of Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd.

From Chaat and Snacks to Quick Bites, encompassing flavours of North to South, Rice Bowls to Grilled Sandwiches, Haldiram’s latest QSR has got its customers covered.