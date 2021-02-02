C-section deliveries in private hospitals recorded at 81.5 per cent in Telangana

As per NFHS-V which has been completed in 22 States in the first phase, the percentage share of C-section deliveries in private hospitals of Telangana State was 81.5.

Hyderabad: The percentage of deliveries by cesarean section (C-section) in private hospitals increased from 27.7 per cent in National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-III to 40.9 per cent in NFHS-IV. However, as per NFHS-V which has been completed in 22 States in the first phase, the percentage share of C-section deliveries in private hospitals of Telangana State was 81.5.

Replying to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Union government has initiated necessary measures to address the issue by setting up a technical resource group (TRG) in May 2020 to deliberate on various aspects of optimising C-section rate. He stated that an expert committee also was constituted in December 2020 to examine the State-wise findings in this regard. Further, the Ministry took up the Laqshya initiative which certifies the facilities to ensure quality services to the pregnant women in order to address the quality parameters in labour rooms and maternity operation theatres.

As per NFHS-V, the institutional deliveries in the State recorded 97 per cent with the C-section deliveries at 60 per cent. More than 50 per cent of the institutional deliveries were registered in the State-run hospitals. While the C-section deliveries were around 81.5 per cent in private hospitals, they were around 44 per cent in government hospitals.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government hospitals have outdone the private health facilities in terms of institutional deliveries. As against about 4.37 lakh institutional deliveries registered in the State, around 2.31 lakh were performed in the State-run hospitals.

