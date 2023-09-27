Calcutta HC sets guidelines for state govt jobs in reserved categories

The division bench has detailed this guideline while cancelling the 2022 panel for recruitment of constables in the West Bengal Police.

By IANS Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmaya Bhattacharya on Wednesday set some guidelines for state government jobs in reserved categories.

As per the order, if any candidate in the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category secures higher marks than a general category candidate in a recruitment examination, in that case the reserved category candidate will be deemed as a general category candidate.

The division bench has detailed this guideline while cancelling the 2022 panel for recruitment of constables in the West Bengal Police. Instead, the division bench observed that the previous panel for 2021 should be in force.

Following this directive, a total of 137 constables are feared to lose their jobs. However, the division bench has also suggested that instead of terminating the services of these 137 constables they can be relocated to any other department where there are vacancies.