Aakash students ace JEE Main

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 12:17 AM

Hyderabad: Divya Teja Reddy and Rishi Shekher, students of Aakash Institute’s 2-year classroom programme, secured AIR 15 and 19 respectively in JEE (Main) 2024 and are Telangana toppers.

Supported by his parents’ engineering background and his interest in physics, chemistry and mathematics, Rishi started his journey with the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE).

His meticulous preparation strategy comprised of four essential steps of listening and learning, practising to perfection, clearing doubts, and error analysis.

He accredits his teachers at Aakash for their invaluable support, which provided him with the necessary resources, confidence, and motivation to excel in his preparation. Sai Divya Teja Reddy, shares a similar journey of dedication and perseverance.

Enrolled in the two-year integrated course at Aakash Hyderabad, Sai aims to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. Sai diligently focused on grasping all concepts taught in class and thoroughly solving study materials provided by Aakash, such as Target Success, Magnet Success, Achiever, and eCAPS. Admissions are open for repeater/dropper batches at Aakash. For details visit www.aakash.ac.in or call 1800 -102- 2727a