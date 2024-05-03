Opium worth Rs 1.73 cr seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department, District Task Force (Ranga Reddy) officials seized a huge quantity of opium valued at Rs 1.73 crores at Katedan on Thursday.

Acting on information, the team caught one person Dhulram (25), a native of Rajasthan, who was carrying the contraband in a Bolero car.

Following his arrest the police seized 2.30 kg of opium, 58 kg of poppy straw powder, 1000 kg of tobacco and opium straw and 44 kg of opium poppy straw from his vehicle and factory