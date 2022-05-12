Callaway Golf Company sets up DigiTech facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

The 20,000 sqft facility at Hitec City will employ about 200 people. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Callaway Golf Company, a global leader in golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, inaugurated its DigiTech facility in Hyderabad. The 20,000 sqft facility at Hitec City will employ about 200 people.

“This launch opens up a new sector and many more prospective clients from sports and allied fields will now look at Hyderabad to set up their tech centers. The Telangana government is geared up to support the new businesses with requisite infrastructure, business friendly environment and support and talented manpower,” Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said at the inauguration on Thursday.

Hyderabad has an enabling infrastructure that is superior compared to many other cities. It is home to many marquee names here. Google, Apple, Microsoft, Uber, SalesForce, Micron, Qualcomm and several others are operating from Hyderabad. “The city is the right choice for the company to start its digital technology facility here even as golfing is evolving as a lifestyle sport,” he said.

The State will continue to extend support to attract new companies here, Rama Rao said, and urged Callaway to bring its other pieces of businesses too here. Hyderabad has been rated as the best city to live for five years in a row from 2015-20 by Mercer, he said.

Callaway DigiTech facility in Hyderabad will serve as an epicentre for technology support for Callaway’s technology operations globally. Its portfolio includes global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, Travis Mathew and Jack Wolfskin. Currently, Callaway Group markets and sells in over 12 countries through wholesale, retail and e-Commerce presence.

The DigiTech Facility will focus on data analytics, application development and support, cyber security, project management, e-commerce and others to all its key markets globally.

“At Callaway, we are innovating to deliver superior consumer experiences across all our brands. In the phygital world, technology enablement is a critical component, determining the success of businesses. We are excited to start the DigiTech journey in Hyderabad as it offers advanced infrastructure and talent,” said Sai Koorapati, Senior Vice President, Global Information Technology at Callaway Golf.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Relations Officer Chief Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .