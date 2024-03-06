| Cameron Diaz In Talks To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In Dark Comedy Outcome

By IANS Updated On - 6 March 2024, 09:07 AM

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is in final talks to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming dark comedy titled ‘Outcome’.

Helmed by Jonah, ‘Outcome’ will feature Keanu as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must “dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

Details of Cameron’s role are still under wraps, reports variety.com.

This is not the first time Cameron will feature in the comedic space.

She has previously featured in films such as ‘The Mask’, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, ‘There’s Something About Mary’, ‘Bad Teacher’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Shrek’ franchises.

The actress took a step back from Hollywood in 2018 to put more focus toward her endeavours as a bestselling author and entrepreneur.

She also has ‘Back in Action’ opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action comedy by the same name, which marks her “un-retirement”.