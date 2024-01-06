| Here Is A List Of High Profile People Named In Files Related To Jeffery Epstein Case

Here is a list of high-profile people named in files related to Jeffery Epstein case

Hillary Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Donald Trump are among the high-profile names that came to light in the lawsuit involving Jeffery Epstein.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Jeffery Epstein

Numerous documents that once classified as confidential, in Jeffery Epstein case, have now been disclosed in federal court in New York. The documents which were published after a prolonged legal dispute, reveal names of over 170 individuals including some renowned personalities.

Hillary Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Donald Trump are among the high-profile names that came to light in the lawsuit involving Jeffery Epstein.

Epstein was a sexual offender involved in trafficking, who died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York, while awaiting trial for charges against him.

The documents have excerpts on the financer’s lifestyle given by his accusers Virginia Guiffre and Johanna Sjoberg , who say that they were among the many young girls who were trafficked by Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The recently-released documents have information on testimonials given by people who have helped the criminal with the sex trafficking.

The document mentions Hillary Clinton as one of the “Thirteen specific witnesses”. The court, however, stresses that there is no involvement of the former first lady of the United States of America.

Meanwhile, other prominent names that have been mentioned in the Epstein and Maxwell related documents and getting renewed attention due to the latest release are:

Prince Andrew – Second of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain

Bill Clinton – Former US President

Michael Jackson – Musician, known as “King of Pop”

Cameron Diaz – Hollywood actor

Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist

Naomi Campbell, British model

David Copperfield, popular American magician

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico